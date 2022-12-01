Each December, thousands visit the North Pole in Athens at the First Baptist Church and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, come experience the magic again at this free family event.
Grab your Christmas card photo with a live reindeer and then stop at the soft, loving animals waiting for you at the petting zoo. Visit the Sledding Hill which is a main attraction for all ages, and includes three hills with real ice that leaves everyone in smiles at the end. For more sliding fun, visit Inflatable Alley too.
Last year was the first year for a hayride attraction and it will be back again with the Christmas story being told along the way. Then view the story as told from around the world at the incredible Nativity Town which consists of around 500 nativity scenes.
The Plaza will be a place to hang with your family and friends by a cozy fire, roasting marshmallows, and listening to music. The Feliz Navidad area will feature folk dancers and churros
Help Mrs. Claus and her elves decorate cookies in the kitchen and visit Frozen Land for selfie spots with all your favorite characters.
Around 2,500 people come each year from as far as Palestine and Tyler for the festivities. Wade Huggins, Worship Pastor at FBC, remarks that “this lets the community know we’re here and we’re about fun and Jesus and you can come for free.”
Around 200 volunteers come together to put on the North Pole in Athens and the appreciation is evident as this free community event has become a tradition for some and will become a new tradition for others.
Make it a part of your tradition 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church Athens 105 S. Carroll St. For more information visit www.northpoleathens.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.