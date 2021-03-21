First Baptist Church of Cross Roads is having their 20th annual Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
The day’s activities include praise, prayer, music and plenty of fun, food, and fellowship. The McNeil family will bring the worship music and local talent, Cyndi Reynolds, will give a mini concert. The McNeils will also be sharing the Word of God and testimonies will be given.
Come early for a continental breakfast 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Christian vendors will be there for your shopping convenience. Door prizes will be given throughout the day with a grand prize drawing at the close of the conference. No nursery will be provided.
Pre-registration is $12 and payment is due by March 20. Registration includes a continental breakfast and a hot lunch. Due to the circumstances with COVID-19, there will be no money taken at the door.
Masks are optional. There will be measures taken to sanitize the premises.
For questions and pre-registration, please call Linda Upchurch at 903-489-3643 or Brenda Garrard at 903-675-8680.
