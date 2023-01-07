Dia De Reyes, King’s Day, is a celebration in anticipation of the Kings bringing their gifts to Jesus and Athens First Baptist Church is hosting a fun, family event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 in recognition of this.
This event will feature a very friendly live camel named Humperdinck that everyone loves getting a photo with and there are always fun games to play and crafts to create.
Sweet and salty goodness can also be found everywhere, including tamales and hand-pressed churros. However, most likely the first thing your eye will gravitate to in the food area will be the large table full of sliced Rosca de Reyes cake. Tradition states that if you find a baby in your Kings Cake, then you are responsible for hosting a meal. The church has turned this around and made it into an invitation for the people who find the babies in their Kings Cake to join them for lunch at a later date.
Bilingual Ministry Pastor Juan Moreno cordially invites the entire community to their church for this event. For more information on the bilingual ministry or other ministries at First Baptist Church of Athens, please visit www.lovingtheworld.com.
