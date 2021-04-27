Shelli Parker/staff

District Attorney Jenny Palmer’s team has been working hard to accomplish their vision for the District Attorney’s office. Left to right: Melissa Miranda, Legal Secretary for the Third District Court, Baldemar Quintanilla, Investigator, Laura Carpenter, Assistant DA and dedicated Family Violence Prosecutor, Samantha Pace, Assistant DA and Dedicated crimes against children prosecutor, BJ Medellin, receptionist, Sara Welther, Intake Legal Assistant, Michael “Buddy” Hill, Investigator, Palmer, Danny Cox, First Assistant District Attorney, Kenneth Strawn, Assistant District Attorney, Prosecutor in the 392nd District Court, Bridget Bateman, Assistant District Attorney and dedicated grand jury attorney, Karen Bertoni, director of victim services, Beth Faught, office manager, and Marissa Hopper, legal secretary for 392nd district court.