Fireworks at the Fisheries is set for blast off on July 4. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will open at 5 p.m. with free admission. Bring your family, friends, nonalcoholic drinks, lawn chairs, and fishing poles to enjoy the annual 4th of July celebration.
KCKL 95.9 will be playing music from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Kona Ice will be selling snow cones. Greater Athens Area Lions Club will be selling hotdogs, chips, and drinks. The Angler’s Pavilion inside TFFC will be open to borrow poles until 8:30 p.m.
As always, no fishing license needed. You are welcome to bring your own poles and bait. Just remember TFFC’s standard guidelines: hooks must be single, barbless or barbs smashed, and you can always borrow one of theirs. No freshwater organisms or cut bait.
Remember, TFFC prohibits pets, tobacco, and alcohol on the property. For the best viewing experience, please leave canopies and pop-ups at home. The fireworks display presented by MPA Fireworks will start just after dark at around 9 p.m.
City of Athens and Fireworks at the Fisheries organizers would like to thank those who donated to make this event possible each year: The Cain Foundation, Anding Real Estate, First State Bank - Athens, First State Bank - Brownsboro, Jones Clough Ranch, VeraBank, Prosperity Bank, Lake Athens Property Owners Association, Pancho Hunt, Michael & Jennifer Neill, Steve & Susan Sparkman, Nick & Judy Nichols, M/M Goodwin, Kevin Reed, Jim Oesterreicher, Camp Ficke, Peggy Gould, Marc & Sandy Abadie, Mamie Stafford, and Steve McCord.
