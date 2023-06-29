From Staff Reports
The annual Independence Day Fireworks at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will be held on Sunday, July 2 with free admission starting at 5 p.m. The Angler's Pavilion will open for borrowing poles until 8:30 p.m. and fireworks start just after 9 p.m.
TFFC asks that for the best fireworks viewing experience, guests leave canopies and pop-ups at home.
Vendors will include New York Texas BBQ, Pork Commander, and Treehouse Cupcakes.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own poles and bait.
Standard guidelines at the TFFC include:
- Hooks must be single, barbless, or barbs smashed (you can always borrow one from the TFFC.)
- No freshwater organisms or cut bait. TFFC prohibits pets, tobacco, and alcohol on the property.
-As always, no fishing license is needed.
The TFFC will continue regular operating hours this summer but will be closed to the public for renovations starting August 28th with a tentative reopening in Spring 2025. An official announcement with more details will be made soon.
The TFFC is located at 5550 F.M. 2495, Athens, and can be reached at 903-676-2277.
