After extensive discussion, organizers have decided to cancel the Fireworks at the Fisheries event scheduled for Saturday, July 4 in Athens.
The decision came as Mayor Monte Montgomery, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad, and Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Director Tom Lang considered the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Henderson County.
“We had a good plan for this event, but the constantly developing Coronavirus situation changed things,” Montgomery said. “The Fisheries Center is spacious and outdoors but contact while entering and exiting the facility was a big concern for everyone.”
The decision was not an easy one for those involved but was made from an abundance of caution for attendees and surrounding areas.
“The annual Fireworks at the Fishery event is one that we all look forward to here at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. So, of course, it is very disappointing that the current health situation has necessitated the cancellation of the event,” Lang said. “We sincerely appreciate the effort that city of Athens staff and our TFFC team put in to try and provide this event safely for the community. We look forward to overcoming these difficult times and again fully sharing Texas’ fisheries resources with visitors from across Texas and the Nation”
Fireworks at the Fisheries organizers would like to thank those who donate to make this event possible each year, including the Cain Foundation.
“We’ll be back next year for a great celebration,” Montgomery said.
