Henderson County fire departments answered numerous calls over the weekend, which included a house that burned in Cherokee Shores Sunday.
County 911 records show a call reporting a structure fire in the 6200 block of Cheyenne Trail at 9:50 a.m. Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to find multiple structures had ignited. When the first fire engine arrived, a two story house and two sheds were burning.
Payne Springs Fire reports said the crew began attacking the fire on the second floor and stopped its progression. More crews arrived to completely extinguish the fire.
Payne Springs reported no injuries to the residents. The American Red Cross came to the scene to attend to their needs.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office.
Payne Springs was assisted by units from Gun Barrel City, Eustace, Mabank, Log Cabin and Malakoff.
Another blaze, worked by the Eustace Fire Department, began when a hay baler caught fire, starting a grass fire. The fire destroyed 17 large round bales before it was quenched.
The Gun Barrel City department worked an afternoon fire that threatened buildings in the city, with the aid of other departments were able to keep the fire from spreading into the structures.
Henderson County is beginning the second week of a 30 day burn ban and most of the state is at least as dry.
The Texas Keetch-Byram Drought Index map on Monday was a sea of red and orange counties, indicating extreme dryness on the 800 point scale.
Henderson County, which installed a burn ban on June 21, had a countywide average of 621. well above the 575 used as a threshold for considering a ban. The driest part of the county had a reading of 680, while the wettest was measured 510.
Anderson County showed a little higher average of 630, with the driest section at 696 and the wettest, 469.
Cherokee County's average was 651, with a score of 695 for the driest and 551 for the wettest.
Navarro County was slightly lower, with an average of 584 and a rating of 639 for the driest spot, while the wettest measured 483.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.