Faith Church of Athens will be hosting a free movie night featuring Kirk Cameron’s Fireproof at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 located at 901 Mission Ave. in Athens. Concessions will be available.
The event kicks off a six week marriage enrichment class that is free to those who wish to attend, with the classes based on the movie. They will be hosted at 6 p.m. every Sunday evening starting February 9. Workbooks will be available for purchase but are not required.
The class will be in the main sanctuary as a group. It should be comfortable for any who choose to attend and will not require couples to openly share amongst the class unless they wish to.
Pastor Darren Miller and his wife Melinda have been married 39 years and celebrated their sixth anniversary as Pastor and Pastorette of Faith Church this past Sunday. The Millers are no strangers to the ministry with over 30 years pastoring.
“Our focus this year is on strengthening our families, strengthening marriages and building people, making better disciples,” he said. “a strong home makes a strong church.”
After completing the six week course the finale will be a two day marriage seminar led by Clifton LeJeune at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, and 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21. There will be a continental breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. before the last class Saturday morning for those who wish to attend. LeJeune will also be speaking at the Sunday service.
Faith Church of Athens hosts services at 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. If you would like more information on the class or services please contact them at 903-670-0112 or visit them on the web https://www.faithchurchofathens.com/ or Facebook @faithchurchofathens.
