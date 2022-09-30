The Gun Barrel City Fire Department and Payne Springs Fire Rescue will be in front of Lowes Home Improvement Center from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at 201 W. Main St. in Gun Barrel City.
Firefighters will be on hand to talk about fire safety and will have two Fire Engines at Lowe’s to give tours of the apparatus and the equipment that is carried on board.
“We look forward to meeting the members of the community and to talk with them about fire safety,” Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman said. “We really appreciate the support we get from the community, and this will be an opportunity for us to say thanks as well.
“I also want to thank Lowe’s. They have supported the Fire Department since they opened in Gun Barrel City, and they are great partners during Fire Prevention Month.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department will also be selling the department’s 2022 Breast Cancer Awareness shirts. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
