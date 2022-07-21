Henderson County officials reported another wildfire Thursday in the Cross Roads area, about three miles from the site of a large grass fire earlier this week.
The fire near County Roads 1200 1201 was estimated to be about 30 acres, with hay bales burning, around 2:20 p.m. Thursday and reported to be 80% contained at this time.
Agencies on the scene include fire departments from Southside, Trinidad, Caney City, Malakoff, Murchison, Payne Springs, and North 19, the Henderson County Fire Marshal, the Texas Forest Service, and the Sheriff's Office.
