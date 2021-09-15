9-16-21 Athens Firefighters to Louisiana.png

The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System continues to provide assistance to areas of southern Louisiana that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ida. Athens Fire/Rescue deployed initial TIFMAS resources Monday, Aug. 30. Over the past couple of weeks, Assistant Fire Chief Paul Crayton, Fire Driver Ricky Harris, and Firefighter Justin Miller have provided 911 coverage, worked and managed points of distribution, handing out water, ice, food, and cleaning supplies, and assisting with municipal cleanup. A second team comprised of Captain Aaron Munn and Firefighter Eugene Lattis (pictured) deployed Sept. 13 to relieve the first team. Their mission is to continue with the recovery process in Jean Lafitte, a town on Bayou Barataria to the south of New Orleans. In addition to the deployed team members, personnel from Athens Fire/Rescue have been working extra shifts to support the overall operation.

