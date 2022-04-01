A dryer located inside the Washday Laundry in Athens caught fire Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
While Nonie Smith was waiting on her laundry to dry she said she began to smell smoke coming from one of the other dryers, then the whole front of that dryer was in flames. As she went to get the owner of those clothes who was outside, Washday Laundry owner Paula attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher.
Three men driving down the road pulled over to try and help her. Soon after, the fire department came with two trucks and completely extinguished the fire after pushing the burning towels outside.
It appears the fire began in one of the dryers that had towels in it. The woman who owned the towels also had two other dryers running with clothes and uniforms in them. At the time of interview immediately following the fire, she was not sure of the status of the other two dryers contents.
