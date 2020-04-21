A blaze at a two-story house in Gun Barrel City on Sunday, severely damaged the structure and a boat dock reports said.
According to Gun Barrel City Fire Department Captain Colby McBride, “the fire was very challenging due to the proximity of the house to the water, limiting access to portions of the burning structure. Part of the boathouse had to be torn down in order to fully extinguish the fire.”
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 5:37 p.m. When they arrived at the house in the 100 block of Big Chief Drive, the house and boat dock were well involved in flames.
Due to the severity of the fire, mutual aid was requested from Payne Springs, Mabank, Seven Points and Tool Fire Departments. They responded with fire engines, water tankers and manpower. It took approximately two hours to bring the fire under control, and an additional two hours to extinguish several hot spots.
The home and contents sustained significant damage due to smoke, fire and water. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. UT Health EMS was on scene along with the American Red Cross.
“I would like to thank the fire chiefs and the members of their departments who responded to our mutual aid request today,” said Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman. “The layout of the home and the boat house required the resources of four fire departments to put this dangerous fire out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.