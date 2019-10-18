The Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct.14. At an abandoned house in a heavily wooded area located behind the Denny’s restaurant at 1015 West Main and bordered by Welch Lane and Pleasure Land Road in Gun Barrel City. The area where the fire was located was inaccessible for the fire departments’ fire trucks.
“The fire was exceptionally hard to fight due to the location of the house in the woods and the soft terrain,” said Chief Joseph Lindaman. “We had to adjust our tactics to stop a large house fire without the use of the fire engines in close proximity like we typically do on a house fire. Instead, we used Fire Brush Trucks that are designed for fighting grass fires in remote areas.”
Another complicating factor was the old driveway to the house was overgrown, narrow and had a small creek running through it. Access for the Fire Brush trucks was very difficult and time consuming. The Gun Barrel City Street Department responded with manpower, equipment and road improvement materials. They created a road back to the fire that allowed the Fire Brush Trucks to get back and forth.
Gun Barrel City Fire Command requested mutual aid from surrounding cities to send their Fire Brush Trucks. Payne Springs, Seven Points and Mabank Fire Departments responded.
“With the road in place by the Street Department and the arrival of the Fire Brush Trucks from the other agencies, we were able to establish a water shuttle operation,” Chief Lindama said. “We staged Gun Barrel City Fire Department Tanker, one in the parking lot of Denny’s. When the Fire Brush Trucks needed water, they would drive out of the woods and be resupplied with water from the tanker.”
The house was constructed of brick and was a hazard to the firefighters. As the house burned down, the walls became unstable. The Gun Barrel City Street Department backhoe was used to knock down the walls of the structure. The backhoe was also used to create a firebreak between the house and the surrounding woods. After five hours of the fighting the fire, the fire safely burned itself out.
“I would like to thank Payne Springs, Seven Points and Mabank Fire Departments for responding to our mutual aid request,” Lindaman said. “I also want to thank the Gun Barrel City Street Department. Without their help, fighting the fire would have been much more difficult and dangerous.”
The house was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshall’s office.
