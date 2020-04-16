For the fourth time since January 2019 flames lit up the sky at Dallas Manufacturing Company located at 401 Athens Brick Road. DMC manufactures pet beds, which were reported to have been burning when fire crews arrived.
Athens, Brownsboro and Murchison Fire Departments responded to the structure fire around 10 p.m. according to authorities.
Chief Lance West, City Fire Marshall and Batallion Chief said departments were on scene for approximately three hours. The night crew was working, but no injuries were reported.
“The sprinkler system kept it contained. We had it under control pretty quickly,” he said.
West said that the fire started in the shipping area.
The State Fire Marshall will be coming in to assist in the investigation. They do not know the source of the fire at this time.
Additional fires were also reported at DMC on Jan. 15, 2019 and Nov. 13 and 14, 2019.
More details as they become available.
