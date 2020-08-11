The extremely rainy July in Henderson County has given the area a bit of reprieve from the dryness we're usually seeing in early August, but parched conditions may be on the way.
In adjacent Van Zandt County a huge grass fire was already raging Monday. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire was as large as 100 acres. As of 9:15 p.m., on Sunday it was 75% contained with 63 acres still burning.
North 19 Fire Rescue Chief Bob Morris said the Forest Service rates the fire danger in Henderson County as moderate.
"We're headed for the fire season, which is normally the later part of August and September, before it starts turning cool in October," Morris said.
The county uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index as an indicator for when to install a burn ban. Those numbers were extremely low a couple of weeks ago, but are climbing. The index ranges from zero, the point of no moisture deficiency, to 800, the maximum drought that is possible.
Commissioners Court uses a threshold of 575 on that scale as the threshold for when to start considering a ban. On Monday, the county had an average reading of 549. That's a 10 point increase from Sunday. The driest part of the county was already at 625 on the index. The wettest section measured only 462.
Anderson County had an average of 571, while Navarro County measured only 526. Van Zandt County, where the big fire was located, had a KBDI of 601 and a high of 698.
But, even when the KBDI numbers lag behind, the vegetation on top of the soil can get extremely dry and become good fuel for a grass or brush fire.
"The conditions are getting to where we need to be really careful," Morris said. "It wouldn't be a good time to burn off a field."
Morris said his department has ordered three additional signs to place in his area to alert the public when fire danger is high. They also display the slogan, "Only you can prevent wildfires."
Currently the great majority of the counties in the western two-thirds of the state are under burn bans. The eastern third is almost burn ban free. Of the 245 counties in the state, 124 are under a ban.
