Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE MISSOURI CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR IMANI STEPHENS, BLACK, FEMALE, 11 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 2 INCHES, 111 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND SCARS ON BOTH WRISTS. LAST SEEN WEARING GLASSES, A BLACK AND GRAY SHIRT WITH BLACK STRIPED RED LETTERS, MULTI COLORED SWEAT PANTS AND CROCS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR DANIEL DIAZ, 28 YEAR OLD, WHITE, MALE, 5 FEET 8 INCHES, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GRAY NEW MODEL PICK UP TRUCK WITH UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE NUMBER. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MISSOURI CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS MISSOURI CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 2 8 1 4 0 3 8 7 0 0.