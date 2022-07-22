North 19 Fire Rescue now has a fully functional brush truck – and it’s pink.
Chief Bob Morris had a vision for a fully functional fire apparatus that calls attention to cancer awareness, which recently became a reality.
“As soon as this was discussed at a meeting, it took off,” said Stacey Killough, North 19 Lieutenant. “All members voted unanimously for this to happen.”
Killough is a cancer survivor, having sustained a bout with uterine cancer. Her husband, Mike, also a Lieutenant at North 19 Fire Rescue, is a lung cancer survivor.
The pink truck also has decals for various cancers that the various firefighters have had. Whether they’re fighting it, in remission, or have passed away from the disease.
The brush truck is just the latest apparatus added recently for the safety of the residents of Henderson County.
In April 2022, Henderson County got an American Red Cross Transit vehicle to help the citizens of the county.
Killough, who serves as DAT manager, said she and her team have been able to utilize it more than they ever thought, whether it is handling events that occur in this county or adjoining counties. The Transit is equipped with snacks, drinks, blankets, diapers, tarps, and care packages for families of a fire of any kind.
North 19 Fire Rescue is honoring R.H. “Buck” Graham as well. Without Graham, it would not have a Graham Station, which is located on CR 2709.
