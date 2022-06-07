Today we know the Courthouse Square in Athens to be a center of community events (like the recent Fiddlers’ Convention) as well as commercial activities. Yet on one September night in 1926 the square was the center of something different. The headline in the September 2, 1926 Athens Weekly Review told the story “Athens Suffers Most Disastrous Fire in Many Years.”
The ruined businesses – the Wood-Dickerson Motor Company and others located on the northeast corner of the square - had had about $100,000 worth of damage. The loss for the dealership included some forty vehicles in storage or in for repairs. Adjacent structures were also damaged or destroyed including a building owned by Dr. A.H. Easterling. Other losses in the same structure were the Chalmers Studio and the adjacent Meredith Grocery, though the grocery stock was not damaged.
One major effect of the blaze was the loss of utilities sometimes throughout the community. “Approximately one-half of the telephones in the city were put out of commission when about 125 of cable melted in front of the big fire,” the reporter related. In fact “all telephones on Tyler Street were out and about half of the phones in the business section.” In fact, it would be several days till the telephone system could be restored, as “Lineman and operators worked all night in an effort to restore service and locate just what phones were out of commission.” The Electric Light Company also suffered lost power caused from melted lines.
So what was the cause of the fire? The reporter described it: “The fire started when some thoughtless boy passing the work room of the Motor Co. threw a match into some liquid floor cleaner that was being used to clean up the grease around the work benches.” The fluid had been spread out on the floor in preparation for workers scouring the surface. As the match landed and set off the flames, and as employees fled the building there was a flash of spreading flames. There followed explosions as the flames reached the gas tanks on the stored autos.
Upon their arrival, the responding “fire boys” were able to keep the flames under control and “when it was at its heighth [sic] they gave their attention to saving adjoining buildings.” Also, the gasoline, oil and grease already in the dealership added to the growth of the flames. The fierce fire burned so quickly that it only took two hours before the building was totally destroyed.
Seven area residents lost their cars in the blaze, and two vehicles belonging to a Loan Co. However, only one new car was in the dealership at the time and it was not damaged. Other vehicles that were quickly removed were three new touring cars, a new roadster, three coupes and a truck. Also, at the sound of the explosions, an alert front office employee was able to scoop up the records and escape.
The reporter wrote: “Although the rubber hose on the three filling tanks just in front of the building burned off, some 400 gallons of gas in the underground tanks went through the fire without explosion,”
Despite the fire, the car dealership remained open and operating by setting up business in area that had formerly been for used cars. “Mechanics were on the job this morning and two truckloads of Ford parts were on their way from Dallas,” wrote the reporter. The dealership and other structures were only partially insured.
But the fire certainly did not mean the end of business as described in a display advertisement also in the September 2, 1926 Review. They assured their customers that the Wood-Dickerson Motor Ford dealership was still in business operating out of the Used Car Building. Also, they weren’t about to let a sudden blaze prevent them from offering quality service and products to Henderson County residents. “We Especially Stress our Slogan – ‘The Nearest Servise [sic] is Ford Service.” They still offered “New Cars, Used Cars, Gas, Oils and Grease, Repair Work – In Fact We Can Give You the same Service You are Accustomed to From the Wood-Dickerson Motor Co.”
They assured the customers: “We can make delivery on All Models of Ford Cars and we now have a complete stock of new Ford parts.” And they added: “We solicit your patronage.”
