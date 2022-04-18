A person inside a burning house in the Cedar Creek Lake area escaped serious injury due to the quick work of a person who saw the flames and rushed to help.
Payne Springs Fire Rescue reports that Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., its volunteers were alerted to a structure fire in the Bushwacker subdivision on the southeast side of the lake. The first unit to arrive found heavy fire showing from about one-third of the structure.
PSFR reported that a passerby informed officials of the fire and affected a rescue by getting a resident out of the structure and to safety. EMS transported the resident with minor injuries.
PSFR Engine 1 arrived at the location and an interior attack was made to extinguish the fire. PSFR was assisted by departments from Gun Barrel City, Eustace, and Malakoff.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the resident. Trinity Valley Electric Co-op also responded to secure power to the structure. There were no injuries to any of the firefighters.
Henderson County continues to rate well on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures moisture in the soil. The county average of 249 puts it near the wet end of the 800 point scale.
Recent rains have caused vegetation to green up, but firefighters are still challenged when winds get high enough to rapidly spread a small fire or controlled burn. Through Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service shows improved conditions for Henderson County, with it and much of the surrounding are in moderate fire danger.
