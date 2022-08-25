Rich Flowers/staff
Fire Marshal stresses safety
By Rich Flowers
Athens Fire Marshal Lance West told the Athens Kiwanis Club members meeting at Tilos's, Tuesday, that his job involves fire prevention and investigation.
"Every October, we go into the schools and do fire prevention," West said. "We usally hit the Pre-K through third grade."
The AFD began doing the presentation in the form of a puppet show a few years ago and it has proven popular with the students.
"The kids seem to get a lot out of it and the guys enjoy doing it," West said.
One of the main things the students are taught through the aid of the puppets is to stop, drop and roll if they, or their clothing, should catch fire.
"We also teach them how to set up an escape plan and to be sure mom and dad change the batteries in the smoke detector," West said.
It takes a lot of books, helmets, stickers and paper hats to put on the shows for a season. Donations are accepted to help pay for the items.
West said they were not able to go into the schools for a couple of years because of COVID-19. As a result, the department is planning to produce a video that can be presented to the students should another situation arise that would prevent a live show.
Another project that West is working on is organizing a citizen's fire academy.
"It will be about an eight week long deal, one night a week, at the fire station," West said. "We're going to start with about twenty people for the first one and see how it goes."
The citizen academy will learn what the firefighters do on a daily basis and what their procedures are when on a fire call.
West said one thing that attracted him to firefighing was the adreneline rush he gets from being on the scene.
"And to be able to help people is a plus," West said.
