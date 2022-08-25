Fire Marshal stresses safety

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Trinity River At Trinidad. * WHEN...Until late Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 37.0 feet, Minor flooding to woodlands and low land areas will occur on the right bank of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.3 feet. - Flood stage is 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.2 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. &&