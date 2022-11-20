Cooking is the main cause of home fires any time of the year, but it is especially common during the holidays.
"Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we would like to pass along some tips to keep everyone safe in the kitchen,” stated Lance West, Athens Fire Marshal.
• Stand by your pan. If you leave your kitchen, turn the burner off.
• Keep an eye on what you fry! Most cooking fires start when frying food.
• Roll up your sleeves. This reduces the chance that they’ll catch fire.
• Supervise children and pets. Make sure they stay away from the stove.
• Watch what you’re cooking! If you see any smoke, or grease starts to boil, turn the burner off.
• If there’s an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool.
• Move things that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains.
• Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. This is so no one can bump them or pull them over.
• Only use a turkey fryer outdoors. Make sure that the fryer is on a sturdy surface, away from things that can burn.
• Check smoke alarms. Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.