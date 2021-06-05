Come out and watch one of the hottest roping events this weekend. Bring the entire family to watch the Fire it Up Productions team roping Blow Out with the books opening at 8 a.m. and roping starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday June 5 and 6 at the Henderson County Fair Park.
“This is around our 12th year and it is a family event with something fun for everyone,” said Kevin Blackwell, Fire it Up Productions co-owner.
Saddles, buckles, breast collars, custom headstalls and more will be part of the awards.
Michael Knight, a country Christian songwriter and speaker, will share his testimony at noon Saturday at the Cowboy Church service.
“Fire it Up started with us doing roping on a smaller level and now we go all over Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas,” Blackwell said. “We started it as a family because we saw a need. We treat people fairly and have something for the whole family. It has grown into something unbelievable.”
Dummy roping will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. If you don’t have a rope, they will loan you one.
To participate, bring cash for entry fees to the Blow Out or call Kevin Blackwell at 903-721-0303 for more information. Admission is free.
Visit www.fireitupproductions.com to learn more.
