Southside Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraising event at 10 a.m. March 27 at The Texan 209 E. Tyler St. in Athens.
In order to participate, download the free app Scoreholio and pre-register with your favorite team mate. The fee to enter is $80 for the Open team bracket with cash prizes ranging up to $325, and the backyard bracket at $40 per team with prizes ranging up to $275.
Barbecue sandwich baskets and small concession items will be available. The tournament begins at 11 a.m with silent auctions all day. If you prefer to register in person, please arrive 30 minutes prior to the tournament.
Contact 903-681-9589 for more information.
