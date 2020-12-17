Trinidad Fire and numerous local volunteer fire departments including Tool, Malakoff, Payne Springs, Gun Barrel City, Brownsboro, Kerens, and Navarro responded to an early morning fire in Trinidad.
At 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning officials were called to a local home that was fully engulfed with flames. While the fire department was going to the scened the neighboring home also caught fire. Other departments were called to assist at that time.
“A strong north wind provided additional challenges to firefighters, however after several hours the fire was finally contained,” Trinidad fire officials stated.
The two homes were completely lost, one was vacant, the other was not. A neighboring home also received damage to the garage.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for all departments who responded and assisted,” TFD stated.
