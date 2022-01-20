Log Cabin Fire Department is hosting a 50/50 Raffle to raise funds for a new 3,000 gallon water tanker, valued at $376,000.
A 50/50 Raffle is where the total amount raised from raffle ticket sales is split 50/50 between the winner and the beneficiary, in this case, LCFD.
"This raffle will provide the department and the winner equal halves of the total amount raised," said Cory Abbe, LCFD Chief. "After only three hours, the total amount had already reached $300 and has continued to grow."
The pot is currently sitting at $600, which means at this time the winner could receive $300. Tickets will be available through 11:59 p.m. April 15 and a winner will be drawn at noon April 16.
"We have been awarded a $220,000 grant from the Texas Forest Service but will still have to finance around $150,000 to pay for the unit," Abbe said. "This raffle will hopefully help offset that financed cost and give us a small cushion to fall back on if we fall short raising the annual payment for the truck."
Any extra funds will go in a separate account specific to the annual payment.
"This is only the second time in the department's history that we have been able to purchase a brand new apparatus and both times have been paid for in part by a Texas Forest Service grant," Abbe said.
The grant was awarded in October 2021 after initially being requested 10 years ago, making this long awaited addition even more special to the department.
If you would like an opportunity to win, raffles can be purchased through the LCFD 50/50 Raffle website: https://go.rallyup.com/lcfd5050raffle/Campaign/Details
