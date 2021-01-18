After adding a fire engine, valued at more than $800,000 in 2020, more improvements are planned for The Athens Fire Department this year, both in equipment and changes to the fire stations.
Fire Chief Russell Marshall told the city council of the 2021 capital projects on Monday.
Marshall said the department has received two quotes for the Fire Station No. 2 on North Prairieville Street for a kitchen and office remodel. The low bid was $30,480 from Douglas and Latimer.
“However, this was still well above our $20,000 budget,” Marshall said.
The department broke the request out by line item and looked for ways to save money.
“We plan on making up the difference by doing some of the work ourselves, for example the painting and the sheet rock,” Marshall said.
On another project, a purchase order of $26,000 has been issued for a new Cascade system at Station 2.
“This is what allows us to safely refill our air bottles,” Marshall said.
He expects the new unit to arrive from California in the next two to three weeks.
Another purchase order, for $4,168 has been issued for new personal protection equipment lockers installed at the Central Fire Station on South Prairieville Street.
The new lockers replace the wooden ones that had been in use for many years. The new lockers will allow better ventilation.
Another purchase order, issued to Athens Steel Building for $41,574.70 is to pay for overhead doors and operating systems at both fire stations.
The council also authorized Marshall to submit an application for funding through the Office of the Governor’s Homeland Security Grant Division for a grant.
Marshall said the grant is for radio equipment that will complement a new emergency communications system going online in the county in 2021.
“This is in addition to that,” Marshall said.
