North 19 Fire Rescue Chief Bob Morris warns against letting your guard down this time of year, when it comes to practicing fire safety.
The cold front that blew into the area Christmas Eve served as a reminder of what a strong wind can to to fire conditions as it sparked several for Henderson County fire departments to deal with.
"It's like when you blow on your barbecue grill to get it to flame up," Morris said.
Morris said a Eustace area man discovered this recently, when a burn pile he started a week before rekindled in a strong wind.
"Right now, we have a layer of dry stuff on top, but beneath that is a layer of old dry stuff," Morris said. "What happens if you set a fire in a hay field or pasture, the surface may be damp, but underneath it is dry fuel."
The Henderson County Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading for the county is only 366, well below the 570 the Commissioners Court uses as a threshold for considering a burn ban.
Morris said his department is a little more worried than they normally would be this time of year, because it appears the danger isn't as high as in other times.
"We ask our folks if they're going to burn something outside, please let us come out and look at it," he said.
Texas A&M Forest Service Service official Brad Smith warns that wild-land fires most often occur this time of year after a cold front blows through.
“These fronts often pass through with little precipitation, but they do bring increased wind before and after the front passes. These increased winds can help to spread fire in a landscape that is full of freeze-cured grasses.”
Texas A&M Forest Service warns that careless debris burning is the origin the largest number of human-caused wildfires. Unsafe burning of wrapping paper, gift boxes and Christmas trees after the holidays could spark outdoor fires.
Morris said he'd rather the resident call his department at the first sign of a fire rather than try to fight it and let it get out of control.
"Tell us immediately," Morris said. "The sooner the better."
