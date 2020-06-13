The combination of heat and wind brought high fire danger to Henderson County this week, with warm, dry weather likely to continue.
The Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Danger map showed the county with high fire danger on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, it was back down to moderate. Fire danger consists of the various factors of fuels, weather, topography and risk combined to assess the daily fire potential on an area.
Usually, increased wind, with no chance of rain, will cause the danger to increase.
According to the Forest Service, the fire danger is moderate it means that fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fire starts is usually pretty low. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.
When the danger is rated high, fires can start easily from most causes, and small fuels such as grasses and needles will ignite readily. Fires can become serious and difficult to control unless they are put out while they are still small.
The county's Keetch-Byrum Drought Index has been creeping upward. The KBDI attempts to measure the amount of precipitation necessary to return the soil to full field capacity. It is a closed system ranging from 0 to 800, where 0 represents a saturated soil, and 800 an absolutely dry soil.
On Thursday, Hender-son County rated an average of 336 on the 800 point scale. The driest area of the county measured 470. County officials use 575 as the threshold for considering a burn ban.
When the KBDI measures from 200 – 400, fuels are beginning to dry and contribute to wildfire intensity. Heavier fuels will still not readily ignite and burn. This is often seen in late spring or early summer.
The conditions also brought an air quality alert for Henderson County on Thursday.
