Area fire departments took on another large wildfire Wednesday afternoon around Payne Springs, where three firefighters reportedly suffered heat-related injuries. Officials closed a portion of Hwy. 198 and evacuated the area as the large fire began moving along the tree tops.
An evacuation area was set up in the Eustace High School parking lot around 3:30 p.m. and by 7 p.m. the fire was reported 100% contained.
Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to 28 new wildfires Wednesday that burned approximately 1,586 acres. Suppression efforts continued on several carryover wildfires as well.
Persistent temperatures above 100 degrees will continue to dry out live vegetation. In Henderson County, very hot, breezy, and mostly rain-free conditions will result in a continued elevated to high wildfire threat caused by ongoing drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
The county is among the 224 Texas counties with burn bans in effect.
