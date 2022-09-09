A fire started in Honeycomb Home Co. on the square in Athens around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire quite possibly snuffed itself out prior to the fire department’s fast arrival. However, the damage was already done to Honeycomb and smoke had filled Railway Cafe, Sahuaro’s House, and The Texan.
Erika and Steffany, owners at Honeycomb, are incredibly taken aback by the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community after they lost everything in their store. They opened their home accessories store just nine months ago and had just put out all the fall décor, including many handmade items.
They said they still plan to continue with two markets they were going to do and from there, they are allowing the Lord to guide their steps.
If you are interested in helping these sisters from Eustace, a GoFundMe has been set up at www.gofund.me/a931e631.
The Texan was filled with smoke but Venue Managers Camille and Kelly Barnes said the city was on top of things and other than the smoke and some smell, they did not incur any damage. Therefore, all of their events will continue as planned.
Railway Cafe had recently made the decision to shut their doors for lunch business but they were offering some to-go dinners and catering. They incurred major smoke damage and their building appears to need restoration. They do not have a timeframe yet for re-opening.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
