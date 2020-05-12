One person was slightly injured in a fire that erupted Sunday afternoon in a house, according to information from the Athens Fire Department,
The call for the blaze come in at about 2 p.m at 204 S, Wofford Street, Athens Fire Marshal Lance West said the first firefighters to the scene on the sunny afternoon saw that the flames had gotten into the attic. Some people were in the house when the fire broke out and one person sustained small burns. None of the firefighters were injured.
Within a few minutes firefighters were able to knock down the fire and contain it to the south side of the brick structure.
West said the Murchison and Brownsboro Volunteer Fire Departments were called for aid at about 2:08 p.m.. Baxter and Southside were notified later. The departments were at the scene for about two hours.
West said the cause of the fire had not been officially determined and the investigation was still underway on Monday.
