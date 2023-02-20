Athens RV’s main office building caught fire Friday afternoon. Owner Carlton Carter reported on social media that the main building is a total loss and said, “We are devastated, but won’t let this get us down. We have a plan and probably as soon as Tuesday we will be back in full swing minus some parts.”
The fire started in the parts department and is being investigated as a possible electrical fire. First responders from multiple agencies arrived including Murchison, Brownsboro, and Athens Fire Departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.