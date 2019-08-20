Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg has identified the woman killed in Friday’s house fire in Payne Springs.
According to a press release, Dana Denman, 69, was found dead Aug. 16, by crews working the structure fire located at 7106 W Choctaw Drive in Payne Springs.
The Eustace, Enchanted Oaks, Gun Barrel, Log Cabin and Malakoff Volunteer Fire Departments were called to assist with the fire.
Denman was pronounced dead at the scene by JP 2 Pollock and sent to American Forensics in Dallas Texas for an autopsy.
Denman was living in the residence and was unable to exit the residence during the fire. The Henderson County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
