Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall told Athens Kiwanis Club members Tuesday, Feb. 2, the year 2020 brought special precautions due to concerns caused by a deadly virus.
“It goes without saying that 2020 was unprecedented with COVID-19,” he said.
One of the first challenges AFD faced was getting the firefighters needed personal protective equipment when health care workers and other emergency personnel were vying for the same items.
“So we spent a couple of weeks on the phone daily calling different manufacturers around the county trying to find PPE that we could get in,” Marshall said.
They also decided to get some of the suits painters wear as a protection from hazardous materials.
“We bought up all of the Tyvek suits were could,” he said.
COVID also affected the way they would respond to certain medical calls.
“Normally all three guys would get off the apparatus and tend to the patient,” Marshall said. “We don’t do that anymore. We send one person up to do the emergency assessment.”
If more help is needed, the other members of the crew will dress in the appropriate gear and assist in providing aid.
On a brighter note, Marshall gave an update on the preparation of Fire Engine 1 which will be coming from at the Pierce Manufacturing plant in Florida.
“We’re supposed to take delivery of this at the end of February or the first part of March,” he said.
The new fire engine was purchased though a $500,000 Texas Department of Agriculture Fire Ambulance Service Truck grant. The four-wheel drive apparatus will provide flexibility when out on a call whether in the city or lending mutual aid in the county.
Marshall also showed slides from the trip several of the firefighters made to California to battle wildfires that ravaged large parts of the state.
The duty was hard work, Marshall said, with the blazes scorching some of the driest terrain he had ever seen.
