Several departments responded to a fire in Cherokee Shores on Saturday night that severely damaged a house. No one was injured in the blaze.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said the fire at the structure at 125 Lake Creek Drive was contained mainly to a bedroom, but heat and smoke damage was found throughout the house.
The initial fire call came in to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office dispatch around 7:50 p.m.
Payne Springs Fire/Rescue was the first to arrive and found a single-wide mobile home with add ons with smoke visible. Neighbors were flowing water into a window using a garden hose to try to halt the spread. The house was empty at the time of the fire.
The Payne Springs Fire Department reported that personnel entered the front door and extinguished the fire before any other firefighters arrived. Additional units came to the house and helped open up the room and check for ventilation.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office call sheets list Payne Springs, Eustace, Log Cabin and Malakoff Departments at the scene. Some units were at the location for more than two hours.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg was called to the house to investigate. Renberg said nothing suspicious was detected on Saturday, but he was returning on Monday to study it further.
