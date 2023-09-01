Athens First Methodist Church is beginning a GriefShare ministry that will begin in September and this 13-week grief support group program focuses on important grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Athens First Baptist Church is partnering to offer a “Surviving the Holidays” group in December and they will host another GriefShare group in the early Spring.
Group members will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and how to not need to live in bondage to certain emotions, as well as learn other valuable information about dealing with the changes in your life and renewing your hope for the future.
The weekly videos shared feature nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories. The video is followed by a small group discussion about what was viewed. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.
It has been said that many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines and First Methodist says “Too often people, including Christians, tend to stuff their grief instead of allowing it to do the God-given work for which it is intended. Don’t allow fear of what others may think to keep you from what could help you. Confidentiality is very much a part of this program.”
Whether your bereavement experience is recent or not as recent, participants will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling.
Athens First Methodist will provide two GriefShare groups, a daytime and an evening group in its Activities Building located at 225 Lovers Lane, Athens.
The daytime group begins September 13 through December 6 on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the evening group will meet on Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 11 through Dec. 4.
The only cost affiliated is $20 for the workbook and to register go to www.griefshare.org.
For further information contact Judy Hawn, GriefShare Coordinator at judy@firstathens.org or 903-681-1565.
