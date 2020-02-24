Miniature worlds called fairy gardens have become popular among gardeners. If you are not interested in fairies, you can make any type of Lilliputian world that you like. How about a small city, a tiny farm, or even a tiny scene from a favorite movie? No matter which world you wish to create, there are a few tricks and tips you need to know to make your little garden a success.
Your first decision is where you are going to place your miniature garden. It can be inside or out. Do you want to place it in a container or plant it in the ground? Do you wish to put it in sun or shade? These answers will determine the type of plants you can successfully grow in your miniature garden. You want to be certain to place plants together that have the correct light requirements for your specific situation. You will also need to check to make certain all your plants have the same water requirements. And you will want to use plants that do not grow too fast or you will be constantly trimming them.
Scale is most important in a miniature garden. Scale not only pertains to the amount and type of plants you use. It is also important in any features, structures, and the figurines that you place in your garden. You do not want your fairies looming over a skyscraper.
Accessories may be purchased in toy stores, garden centers, and plant nurseries. Costs can be kept to a minimum by using materials that are readily available. Glue twigs together to make small houses. Use stones, pebbles, buttons, pinecones, etc. Your garden is only limited by your imagination.
A sprinkling of blue glass gems can create a river. Consider using a mirror for a pond. Think of how much fun your new friends could have swimming, fishing or ice skating.
When you begin to assemble your miniature garden, start with the focal point. This could be a house, a pond, even a tree (miniature or bonsai, of course). Add the plants next, then accessorize.
Which plants go well in miniature gardens? For covering ground, try dianthus such as ‘Firewitch’, creeping sedums, purslane, or thrift (Armeria). Perennial flowers can be a colorful addition. Try bellflower (Campanula), summer snowflake (Leucojum), or dwarf daylilies. Trees for your miniature garden can be difficult to acquire, but dwarf conifers are becoming more popular and most will remain small for a few years.
Like all gardens, regular watering, weeding, and trimming are required. This is a small price to pay for the riches of delighted smiles you will receive when people notice your magical, miniature world.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
