Would you like to win a medal at the Old Fiddlers Reunion without even pickin’ a note? Then stop by The East Texas Arboretum and join the Botanical Society’s “Find the Fiddles” Contest beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 through 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28.
Explore the beautiful grounds of the East Texas Arboretum and find 50 fiddles hidden around the property, including on the trails.
Participants need to register at the Arboretum office where they will receive a map of the property and begin the journey to take photos of each fiddle along with its number.
Once done, submit the photos to www.facebook.com/easttexasarboretum, along with the participant name and see if you’re the winner at 5 p.m. on the main stage at the Fiddler’s Reunion.
Medals will be awarded for first place, second place, third place, honorable mention, and grand prize.
When participating at the East Texas Arboretum, guests are kindly reminded to take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If you are interested in a “fiddle souvenir,” stop by the Arboretum Monday, May 30.
