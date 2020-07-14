Final results are in for the Henderson County runoff election.

The Republican voters decided two Commissioner seats.

Precinct 1 Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 801 Keith Pryor 471.

Pct. 4 Mark Richardson 1,083 Kelly Harris 291.

Democrats voted in two statewide races.

Railroad Commissioner Chrysta Castenada 719 Roberto Alonzo 406.

U.S. Senate Mary Hegar 624 Royce West 525.

A total of 3,804 votes were cast in the runoff. Of those 1,430 were early ballots.

