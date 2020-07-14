Final results are in for the Henderson County runoff election.
The Republican voters decided two Commissioner seats.
Precinct 1 Wendy Kinabrew Spivey 801 Keith Pryor 471.
Pct. 4 Mark Richardson 1,083 Kelly Harris 291.
Democrats voted in two statewide races.
Railroad Commissioner Chrysta Castenada 719 Roberto Alonzo 406.
U.S. Senate Mary Hegar 624 Royce West 525.
A total of 3,804 votes were cast in the runoff. Of those 1,430 were early ballots.
