The day is approaching for candidates in Texas to file for the 2020 local elections. Henderson County entities have several seats to be decided this spring, with election day set for May 2.
The Texas Secretary of State has announced Wednesday, January 15 as the date candidates for mayor, city council, school board and other races can begin signing up to run. The filing period for a place on the ballot runs through Friday, February 14.
The Athens City Council has three spots that need to be filled this year. Place 2 is held by Aaron Smith, Place 3, by Ed McCain and the Place 4 member is Robert Gross. The council members are elected at large and serve two year terms.
The seven Athens school board trustees serve three-year terms. In 2017, Eugene Buford was elected trustee from Place 1 and Alicea Elliott for Place 2. They currently hold those offices heading into the new election cycle.
This year, Gun Barrel City will elect two city council members and a mayor. Council Place 2 (East), Council Place 4 (West) will be open for new two year terms. The mayor runs at large.
Place 2 is currently held by Ron Wyrick, Place 4 by Anne Mullins. The Mayor is David Skains.
The Athens Municipal Water Authority is due for an election in 2020. The members are chosen for four year terms in even numbered years. Seats held by Frank Lunceford, Donald Foster and Milburn Chaney will be open in May.
If any entities fail to receive more than the minimum number of candidates for the available seats in their elections, officials can vote to cancel them. The first day of early voting in February 20, with the final day, February 28.
