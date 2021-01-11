If it seems we just had local elections, you're right. And we're about to have some more. While some smaller municipalities have their city council elections in November. Most, like Athens conduct theirs in May.
That changed in 2020 when the May election date was canceled due to COVID-19. Athens elected a new city council member and school board trustee in November. In May 2021, both will have additional seats to be decided.
Filing starts Monday for the available seats, The opportunity runs through Feb. 12.
The City of Athens will have a mayoral race and the Place 1 council seat to be decided. Mayor Monte Montgomery and Councilwoman Toni Clay both were swept into office in May of 2017 and won re-election two years ago.
Place 2 is currently held by Aaron Smith and Place 4, by Robert Gross, who were unopposed in the 2020 election. Place 3 is now held by Sytonia Freeman, who unseated Ed McCain in November.
The Athens Independent School District has two of its seven seats available in 2021. Place 3 is currently held by Rob Risko and Place 3, Gina Hunter. AISD trustees serve three year terms.
The Athens Municipal Water Authority only has elections in even numbered years. The next election, in 2022 is for seats held by Mike Peek and Marty Lindsey.
Henderson County's second largest municipality, Gun Barrel City also has council seats to be decided in 2021. The city has announced candidates can pick up packets on Jan. 5. Council Members Place 1 (East), Place 3 (West), and Place 5 (At-Large) will be decided.
Richard Yaws currently holds Place 1 and Linda Rankin Place 5; Place 3 is currently vacant. The city has published a notification asking for volunteers to serve the remainder of the Place 3 term.
Applications must be returned by 4 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.