The Athens Police Department responded to a major crash involving two 18 wheelers, one carrying hazardous material, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, on Loop 7.
According to APD, the tanker truck carrying hazardous material was stopped at the railroad crossing near Land of Lights. The second 18 wheeler failed to control its speed and struck the first truck in from behind, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
The Athens Fire Department responded and was able to take control of the fire and prevent the hazardous cargo from exploding.
There were no serious injuries and the driver of the second 18 wheeler was issued a citation.
The scene was cleaned up by Holt Wrecker Service while traffic was diverted down Patterson Road.
