If you’re looking for seas of bluebonnets, you might want to head west, but if you’re seeking unexpected splashes of color, Henderson County has plenty of wildflowers to please the eye.
This week, U.S. Highway 175, east of Athens was peaking with clover and Indian Paintbrushes. Pastures in the northeast part of the county were bathed in yellow, but with occasional mixtures of paintbrushes and purple. On most days, the sunshine illuminating the surroundings and made it ideal to stop and take an occasional picture.
But, sometimes, a tiny flower in your own back yard might be the best subject for a photo. There are countless opportunities if you keep your eyes open.
If you have a little time to spare, the Texas Highways magazine places Henderson County in a 120 mile wildflower drive that includes Ennis, Kaufman, Corsicana, Kerens and Athens.
“Look for bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush, Arkansas lazy daisies, winecups, wild verbena, horsemint, pink evening prim-rose, larkspur and other wildflowers.”
The story said you’ll also find an abundance of wildflowers at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
In his “Wildflowers of the Post Oak Savannah,” the late Wayne Stafford of Henderson County Master Gardeners studied and photographed more than 200 native species. The three-year-effort won first place at from the Texas Master Gardeners Association in 2011.
Stafford named and described the flowers from the “rugged sunflower” down to the daintiest white blooms of the Virginia Springbeauty.
Stafford wrote that the short drive from Athens to the Gus Engeling Wildlife Management Area between Blackfoot and Bethel just over in Anderson County can open the door to an abundance of plants and wildflowers.
Texas AgriLife Extension reports troubled soil produces the best wildflowers. Old cemeteries that are not mowed regularly and kept neatly manicured can be home to an array of wildflowers.
