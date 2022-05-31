Sounds of fiddles and stringed instruments of all kinds echoed through the downtown square in Athens as the longest running contest in Texas returned over the weekend. The 91st annual Old Fiddlers Reunion brought musicians from all over the state competing to win in six categories and play together for the love of fiddlin’.
91-year old fiddler, Bill May, who was driven in from Teague, Texas by a kind young man, was a highlight for all to see and he enjoyed playing some songs with other participants and many enjoyed having their photo taken with the legend.
The youngest fiddler of the weekend was seven year old Scarlett Arnold and the talented Tarpley family played in five of the categories, with 9 year-old Maria Tarpley winning Small Fry Division.
Five generations of the Taylor family have attended the Old Fiddlers Reunion beginning with Everett and Ethel Taylor being present at the inaugural event ninety one years ago. Everett was asked to play throughout the years, but he never competed as he just played for the love of the music.
This year, Everett’s granddaughter Kim was there for her granddaughter Lilly’s first fiddlers reunion. Kim, her mother, siblings, son, and granddaughter were able to honor their family over the weekend by continuing this tradition of attending the reunion.
Both evening’s street dances were incredibly popular featuring Jake Penrod and his Million Dollar Cowboys Friday and Amber Digby & Midnight Flyer Saturday, while the competitive music brought lots of crowds during the day on Saturday.
However, if you listened closely you could hear some entrants who would find a spot around the outside of the courthouse to practice, some would gather on the grass and play together, and some even found their composure while warming up in the downstairs courthouse hallways, providing soft accompaniment to those using the restrooms inside.
Kids of all ages also enjoyed the carnival that ran for three days, including 17-month old Sonny, who rode his first ever fair ride on Friday with his dad, William Chappell, who squeezed in the car ride with his son, all the while having a great time himself.
A large variety of activities took place over the weekend, not only downtown but throughout the city, in celebration of this annual event, which included a lot of work from many different groups and individuals. These activities included dance and cheer exhibitions, the farmers market, a car show and a chili cook-off. There was also a Find the Fiddle contest at the Arboretum and the Texas Fish Hatchery hosted their own fiddle event.
The Old Fiddlers Reunion has been a success for so long due to the incredible organization and enthusiastic hard work of the volunteers who host the event.
On Saturday the crowd was asked how something can stay together 91 years and the emcee responded with “it is a selfless love that brings us back every year, love of fiddling music, love of our county and city, and love for each other-that’s what makes fiddlin’ work.”
When long-time Old Fiddlers director Mary Ensign retired last year, the small, local, volunteer committee quickly realized that it takes a team to fill her shoes. Together, with non-profit Fiddles on Wheels with Sherry McKenzie and Cindy Roberts, they are committed to make each year better and better.
The committee wishes to show their appreciation for all of the helping hands at the contest, including Kristin Willingham, who even though had an injury, helped both days of the reunion, each and every fiddler, accompanist, and fiddle fan. The sponsors are incredible with their generosity and every monetary and in-kind donation helps cover expenses and is appreciated. Also, a huge thank you to Old Fiddlers co-director Traci Wilkes and her husband Jackie and their tireless efforts.
Follow fiddling throughout the year and start planning for May 26 and 27, 2023 for the 92nd Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion at www.facebook.com/athensfiddlers.
Fiddle Winners in each category were:
SMALL FRY (9 and under)
1st Maria Tarpley
2nd Carolina Land
3rd Afton Halverson
4th Scarlett Arnold
JR JR (10-12)
1st Tristan Paskvan
2nd McKenna Petersen
3rd Luke Moody
JUNIOR (13-17)
1st Georgia Halverson
2nd Thomas Paskvan
3rd Michael Tarpely
ADULT (18-59)
1st Angela Krupp
2nd Aimee Petersen
3rd Jessica Henderson
SENIOR (60 and up)
1st Wayne Head
2nd Tom Fonville
3rd Eddie Davis
OPEN
1st Carl Hopkins
2nd Ridge Roberts
3rd Marty Elmore
