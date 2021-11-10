As you drive around town, you may see some creative and colorful fiddles in front of local homes and businesses. These statues are part of a creative and fun campaign to support the arts in Henderson County while celebrating the 90th year of the Old Fiddlers Reunion and each businesses unique personality.
Statues are several years in the making, with the first one being displayed at Patriots Financial. Once a design was approved, the pandemic hit, putting a halt to the process temporarily, however the first finished fiddles rolled out Nov. 1.
“These statues are going to be similar to the Jacksonville tomatoes and the Palestine trains,” said Barbara Railsback, Henderson County Arts Council President. “They promote the Fiddler’s Reunion that Athens is famous for.”
Several local businesses, as well as The City of Athens and the Athens Chamber of Commerce, have purchased these statues and as they are delivered and painted to match each business, you will see more and more of them.
"We are pretty excited," said Mary Ensign, HCAC Board Member. “We thought it would be nice to have something to represent the arts that was special to Athens."
The proceeds benefit the arts in Henderson County via scholarships to local fine arts students and offers financial support for various fine arts programs.
Each statue is 36 inches high, 4 inches thick and weighs around 500 pounds. If you are interested in joining the cause and adding a unique and creative twist to your storefront they are ordered, transported and delivered for $500 each. Special permission was given by the Texas Highway Department and the City Council to display them.
Upon receipt, they are painted and sealed with clear-coat by the new owner. As more are displayed, drive around and see if you can spot them all. For more information, please contact zenandbeautyusa@gmail.com or submit the form posted at on the Henderson County Arts Council Facebook page.
