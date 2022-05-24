Fiddle playing, carnival rides and games, food trucks, a car show, street dancing, the farmers market, a chili cook off, and more will take over downtown Athens this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 26 through 28, for the 91st Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion.
The longest running fiddle contest in Texas is a long-running tradition in Athens and features fiddlers from around the world who come to compete in different prize categories and they come just to play music together around the courthouse.
The carnival will be the first activity of the weekend starting Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m., with the same hours on Friday and from noon until midnight Saturday. Tickets are $1 each or a wristband is $25 for unlimited rides.
The First Methodist Church of Murchison will be hosting a car show on the square from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening with prizes being awarded in multiple categories. If you are still interested in participating in the car show, please contact Jim_Adams@sbcglobal.net.
Friday’s street dancing features the music of Athens native Jake Penrod & His Million Dollar Cowboys from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday morning begins at 9 a.m. with the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event where men from the area strut their stuff in red heels in partnership with the East Texas Crisis Center to raise awareness about sexual and domestic violence.
Also starting at 9 a.m. is the Athens Farmers Market which will run until 2 p.m. on West Tyler Street beside the Henderson County Annex.
Fiddle competitions begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will continue until 6 p.m. with more than $5,000 in prize money being awarded in seven categories. Fiddling happens all day around the courthouse so bring a chair and enjoy the entire day of free music.
For those who are hungry, there will be a chili cook off at The Texan from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Athens Masonic Lodge #165, with all proceeds from entrants going to The Texas Scottish Rite’s Hospital for Children and Maggie’s House in Athens. Additional vendors will be located inside The Texan as well.
There will also be a ton of food vendors to choose from including Gelu Italian Ice, Pork Commander, Tilo’s Cuisine, 6 Forks Brickoven Pizza, The Pretzel Place, Opa’s Kleine Kirche, McKinney’s Fair Foods, Tracy Duck, Zemer’s Rootbeer, Snowballs Snow Cones, Camacho’s, Double Barrel Dessert, and more.
The 211 Art Gallery, also on the square, will be hosting an art show from 1 to 3 p.m Saturday. There will also be a dance expo from noon to 4 p.m. and a portrait photographer by the main stage from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday’s carnival will run from noon until midnight and the day’s music will be capped off with a street dance led by Amber Digby & Midnite Flyer from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
This community tradition is fun for all ages and the weather is forecasting a gorgeous weekend, so bring your lawn chair and enjoy everything the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion has to offer.
For any questions or more information, please contact Traci Wilkes at 903-681-5185 or email athensoldfiddlersreunion@gmail.com.
