Left to right, Mayor Monte Montgomery, Jackie Wilkes, Mary Ensign, Traci Wilkes and Katie Birk met on the square Thursday morning to be interviewed by CBS 19 and discuss the weekend events. Wilkes and Birk will be part of the new committee replacing Ensign as she retires this year. This year is the 90th "Fiddling Day" and marks the 175th anniversary of Henderson County being founded.
Fiddlers Committee
- Shelli Parker/STAFF
