A “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” will debut at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in Athens at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 E. Corsicana St., in Athens. The 20-person ecumenical choir, from several local churches, will be singing songs such as “I Wonder as I Wander” to more familiar Christmas carols such as “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Also part of the program, several young-to-old readers will intersperse the music with readings of short Bible lessons.
The program is free, and a reception for those attending the program is planned afterwards.
A second presentation of the “Nine Lessons and Carols” will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Saint Matthias Episcopal Church, 205 Willowbrook Dr in Athens, which also is free and, as well, plans a reception after the program.
The popular Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has a significant history, as it was first held on Christmas Eve 1918 at Kings College in Cambridge, England, having been adapted by E.W. Benson. Archbishop of Canterbury, for use in his Cathedral.
Now over 100 years, other churches, institutions, radio and television, have adopted the program because of its joyous and meaningful content related with Christmas. Athens is now in its seventh year because of the program’s popularity.
Janis Beth Capelle, the director of both events, is currently the Music Director at the First Presbyterian Church in Athens. She also co-owns JBK Music Productions LLC while maintaining her vocal and piano studio. Her performances in the U.S., Europe, Hong Kong, and Taiwan and her many prestigious programs and renowned works are too long to list.
She is accompanied in the program with Ken Schofield of JBK Music Productions LLC, who handles the audio and video for the performance.
