Courtesy photo

Singers: From left to right, starting with the back row, then forward by rows to front are some of our members of “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” 2022, taken after their Thanksgiving Sunday afternoon rehearsal. Back Row: Fr. Matthew Frick, Cliff Miercort, Bob Schoonover, Mark Smith, Tim Danielson, Burt Lively, Dr. Lee Hudson. Second Row: Ginger Chandler, Susan McGivney, Sheri Robson, Tilla Strickland, P. J. Ericson, Edwin Skiles. First Row: Susie House, Geneva Skiles, Lyn Young, Sarah Skiles, Maria Ogburn, Nikki Du Bose

Not pictured in the photo: Pastor Woody Meredith (FPCA), Janis Capelle - Conductor and Director of Music (FPCA); Mamie Downing - Organ, Mary Hortman - Keyboard & Vocals, Brandon Barnes - Tenor, Phyllis Lively - Alto, Dominic Bradbury - Trumpet, and Tim Smith -Trumpet.