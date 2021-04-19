The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the Individual Assistance registration period for Texans impacted by the winter storm. People who live in qualifying counties now have until May 20 to submit damages and make claims.
Since February’s winter storm left Texans without power, water, and caused damage statewide, FEMA has approved 126 counties for assistance.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management continues to work closely with local officials to conduct damage assessments and is provide those damage totals from across the state to FEMA for their determination on further county add-ons for both federal Individual Assistance and additional categories of Public Assistance.
Texans in the 126 counties that qualify for Individual Assistance can apply at www.disasterassistance.gov/.
